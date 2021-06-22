Jade Roper Tolbert Fires Back After Being Told Daughter, 3, Shouldn't Wear Makeup: 'Zero Fun'

Jade Roper Tolbert said her daughter Emerson "Emmy" Avery "wanted to get ready with me" one morning, leading to some experimenting with makeup

Jade Roper Tolbert is allowing her daughter to express herself and get creative with Mom's makeup collection.

On her Instagram Story over the weekend, the Bachelor in Paradise alum, 34, showcased the adorable moment her eldest child, 3½-year-old daughter Emerson "Emmy" Avery, decided to try on her makeup. The toddler focused on the mirror as she applied eye shadow and lipstick, later admiring her handiwork.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"She wanted to get ready with me," Roper Tolbert wrote over one photo of her daughter. The mom shared another sweet moment: " 'Good,' she says as she smiles at herself in the eyeshadow mirror and shuts the compact."

On another slide, the reality star shared a direct message she received from one follower who asserted that Roper Tolbert's daughter shouldn't use makeup because it "may subconsciously tell her that she needs it because she's not beautiful enough."

Roper Tolbert, who replied "Mkk" to the user, shared a screengrab of the message and wrote sarcastically, "Maybe we all should just become robots with zero emotions and zero interest or curiosities and have zero fun."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Jade Roper Tolbert Credit: Jade Roper Tolbert/Instagram

Jade Roper Tolbert Credit: Jade Roper Tolbert/Instagram

Jade Roper Tolbert Credit: Jade Roper Tolbert/Instagram

Jade Roper Tolbert Credit: Jade Roper Tolbert/Instagram

Roper Tolbert, who shares Emmy with husband Tanner Tolbert, also gave an update on their younger sons - Brooks Easton, 2 next month, and Reed Harrison, 7 months - sharing adorable snapshots of the baby brothers together. She said they're "becoming the best friends."

"Having you two so close, I didn't know if I was going to able to provide you both the attention you deserve. I never had a doubt about the love growing exponentially, because love is always in abundance, but I always want to make you feel special with quality time," she wrote in the caption.

"We seem to have found our groove of how to make things work (for now haha), but the real magic happens when I step back and let you two become you two," added Roper Tolbert. "Little comedians, friends, brothers. I can't wait to watch you two grow up together."

RELATED VIDEO: Jade Roper Tolbert Wants to 'Normalize the Feelings' of Postpartum: 'Recognize That We Are Human'

In April, Roper Tolbert opened up to Mini Magazine about placing "pressure" on herself to be the perfect mom and how she's trying to rewire her thought patterns to be more forgiving toward herself.

"One of the biggest challenges I struggle with is wanting to do everything perfectly. I put a lot of pressure on myself," she admitted at the time. "I'm afraid to disappoint my children, but have learned sometimes it's okay to disappoint because it helps build their resiliency. I'm also learning how important it is to 'put your oxygen mask on first.' When I step back and take care of myself and fill my cup first, it helps me be a more present parent."