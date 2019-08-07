Jade Roper Tolbert Poses with Newborn Son Brooks Nine Days Postpartum in Underwear Selfie

Jade Roper Tolbert is showing her appreciation for her body nine days after giving birth to her second child.

In a candid caption on Instagram Wednesday — which she wrote alongside a mirror selfie where she posed in her underwear, holding her newborn son Brooks Easton — the Bachelor in Paradise season 2 winner shared that she was “so thankful” and has “so much respect for [her] body” after the delivery.

“Women’s bodies are seriously phenomenal! It’s taking my uterus more time to return to its normal state this time around, but honestly I have never loved my body more than I have this postpartum,” wrote Jade, 32.

The former reality star welcomed her son in her and husband Tanner Tolbert‘s master closet on July 29, and she revealed in her Wednesday post she is “slowly healing physically” after having “received several stitches.”

“The mental and emotional healing is hard to put a finger on, but I am giving myself grace to process everything,” Jade continued.

“But after such an overwhelming labor and delivery, I have so much respect for my body and the journey it’s been on this year to grow and bring this perfect little joy into my life. So in love, so thankful,” Jade ended her caption, adding the hashtags, “#oneweekpostpartum” and “#4thtrimester.”

The new mother of three and her husband, 32, welcomed their second child in an unexpected, “wild” way they couldn’t possibly have been prepared for.

“[Jade’s] water actually broke at 9:16 p.m., as we were actually watching The Bachelorette,” Tanner told PEOPLE last week of the moment they knew it was go time — two weeks before his son’s due date.

“It’s surreal. I’m still having trouble processing it,” the former Bachelor star added of her surprise delivery.

Jade and Tanner are also parents to daughter Emerson “Emmy” Avery, who turns 2 on Aug. 17. And the toddler’s first meeting with her little brother was one for the books.

In a clip Jade posted to her Instagram feed and story on Thursday, the little girl climbed right up into her mom’s hospital bed and scooted up next to her, marveling at her newborn sibling.

“Here comes your baby brother. Can you say hi?” Tanner could be heard saying from behind the camera.

Emmy talked sweetly about the newest family member in a quiet voice after Jade encouraged her to “be gentle,” before leaning down to give him a kiss on the forehead and rubbing his head softly.