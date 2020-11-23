Jade Roper Tolbert Shares Photo of Body 9 Days Postpartum, Talks 'Healing' in 'Fourth Trimester'

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

"No one prepared me for engorged breasts or the uterine cramping while breastfeeding or that I'd be matching my baby in diapers," wrote Jade Roper Tolbert

Jade Roper Tolbert is thankful for the resources she has to help her navigate the postpartum period.

Just over a week after the Bachelor in Paradise alum and husband Tanner Tolbert welcomed their third child, son Reed Harrison, Jade shared a photo to Instagram showing her holding her baby boy close as she wore only a black bra and a pair of disposable postpartum underwear by Frida Mom.

"After my pregnancy with [daughter Emerson "Emmy" Avery, now 3], I was totally caught off guard with all things regarding my body and healing during the fourth trimester," began Jade, 33. "No one prepared me for engorged breasts or the uterine cramping while breastfeeding or that I'd be matching my baby in diapers for weeks, too!"

After going through the postpartum experience with Emmy and her 15-month-old brother Brooks Easton before welcoming Reed, "I've done more research this time around," she continued in the Monday post.

"[I have] felt like I have a few more resource tools under my belt to help me feel stronger and more gracious towards myself during this precious and transformational time period," Jade said.

Jade and Tanner, 33, announced their son's birth on Nov. 14, with the new father of three sharing an Instagram Story saying that he was born at 5:33 a.m. and adding, "Mama and Baby Boy doing great."

They also gave a glimpse at their newborn moments after his water birth, each posting a photo to their feed of Jade and their baby boy in a tub as Tanner held him above the water.

The couple revealed the name of their third child and second son two days later. "Say hello to Reed Harrison Tolbert!" Jade wrote on her Instagram alongside a photo of the baby boy, sharing that the little one weighed "8lbs 4oz" and measured "20.5" inches at the time of his birth.

"We welcomed him earth side to our family on November 14, 2020 at 5:33am at home," she continued. "Born with a head full of dark hair and blue eyes."

Jade previously opened up about her body after Brooks' birth, also sharing an underwear selfie nine days after giving birth — the same amount of time as with Reed.

"Women's bodies are seriously phenomenal! It's taking my uterus more time to return to its normal state this time around, but honestly I have never loved my body more than I have this postpartum," wrote The Bachelor alum.

The former reality star welcomed her son in her and Tanner's master closet on July 29, 2019, and she revealed in her post she was "slowly healing physically" after having "received several stitches."