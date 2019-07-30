Bachelor in Paradise's Tanner and Jade Roper Tolbert Welcome a Son: 'We Are Over the Moon!'

Baby makes four at the home of Tanner and Jade Roper Tolbert!

The former reality stars, who fell in love on the second season of Bachelor in Paradise, welcomed their second bundle of joy to the world, a baby boy, on Tuesday, July 30, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal. He was born weighing 7 lbs., 9 oz. and is 20 inches long.

“We are over the moon for our little guy. He came into this world fast at 7 lbs., 9 oz and 20 in. long,” Tanner tells PEOPLE. “Mom and baby boy are doing great. Emmy just met her little brother — she greeted him with a kiss on the head, so I guess that means she will allow us to bring him home! We are officially a family of four!”

Jade and Tanner, both 32, are also parents to daughter Emerson “Emmy” Avery, who turns 2 on Aug. 17.

While the couple is elated about their son’s arrival, the road to baby No. 2 wasn’t as easy as they had been expecting, after getting pregnant right away with Emmy.

They reveal to PEOPLE that they tried for 10 months before conceiving their son, with the help of the Ava bracelet, which Jade, who is a paid sponsor, wore at night to track her fertile days. (The bracelet works by tracking five physiological signs in the body, including temperature, pulse rate and breathing rate to detect where a woman is in her cycle with 98 percent accuracy).”

Jade first announced her second baby on the way on Instagram in late January, sharing a pair of family photos taken on the beach in which the mom-to-be was holding up a strip of ultrasound photos.

“Baby #2 is adding to our crew!! We are overjoyed our bundle of love will be joining us in August!” Jade wrote. “We’ve been dreaming of you for a while now, and you are already loved beyond imaginable, sweet baby.”

Tanner previously admitted that regardless of whether the spouses ended up having a boy or second girl, he hoped they’d welcome a son someday. “I want to at least have one [boy],” he told PEOPLE. “We joke and I tell her that she’s going to have to keep on trying until we get that boy.”

In March, the couple revealed that Tolbert got his wish during an episode of their digital series What Now?. Jade also shared an Instagram post with two sweet photos of family members spraying the couple with canned blue streamers.

In February, the second-time mom opened up about her past miscarriage, sharing in an Instagram post that she and Tanner conceived during their stint on BiP but ultimately lost the baby.

“I had a miscarriage. These words have burned inside me for over three years,” Jade wrote. “I was honestly so scared to share our story, because I have always had this inner voice that’s said I don’t matter as much, especially when it comes to my struggles or my pain. My journey with my grief has been a rollercoaster, and so I’ve never even known really where to start with telling others.”

“I’ve also been afraid to tell people Tanner and I got pregnant on Bachelor in Paradise while filming,” she continued. “I’ve been keeping this weight for a long time, but being pregnant now again, all these emotions have been on the surface for me. I just felt it was time to get it out of me and share our story and honor our baby.”

“Thank you for all the kind words, they’ve made me feel very loved and have made me feel less alone. ❤️ … #ihadamiscarriage,” Jade concluded.