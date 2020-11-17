Introducing Reed! Tanner & Jade Roper Tolbert Reveal Newborn Son's Name: 'Born with a Head Full of Dark Hair'

Reed Harrison Tolbert is the newest member of the Bachelor Nation family.

Tanner and Jade Roper Tolbert revealed the name of their third child and second son on Monday, two days after welcoming him into the world early Saturday morning.

"Say hello to Reed Harrison Tolbert!" Jade wrote on her Instagram alongside a photo of the baby boy, sharing that the little one weighed "8lbs 4oz" and measured 20.5 inches at the time of birth.

"We welcomed him earth side to our family on November 14, 2020 at 5:33am at home," she continued. "Born with a head full of dark hair and blue eyes."

The Bachelor in Paradise alums announced their son's birth on Saturday, with Tanner, 33, sharing in an Instagram Story saying that he was born at 5:33 a.m. and adding, "Mama and Baby Boy doing great."

Baby Reed joins big brother Brooks Easton, 15 months, and big sister Emerson "Emmy" Avery, 3.

The new parents of three also gave a glimpse at their newborn moments after his water birth, each posting a photo to their feed of Jade, 33, and their baby boy in a tub as Tanner holds him above the water.

Jade gave an update on how her kids were adjusting to the new addition the next day, too, sharing a snapshot of her daughter with Reed and writing, "Emmy can't get enough baby snuggles. We all love him so very much, even Brooksy laughs and smiles at him!"

"I love how when a new baby enters the family, it feels like they've always been here and life before them doesn't even seem imaginable anymore. He's absolutely meant to be ours. ❤️," she added.

Hours earlier, after Jade's water broke, the couple joked about the fact that this time around, they wanted to make sure their baby boy wasn't born in a closet, unlike his older brother Brooks.

"You might ask why I've got this kiddie pool set up in our bedroom and a tarp on our bed. And Jade, how you doing in there, baby?" Tanner asked in a sweet video as his wife laughed while replying, "Made it out of the closet!"