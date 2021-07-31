Bachelor in Paradise alum Jade Roper Tolbert said she has "learned so much from this sweet, brave, keen boy" in her birthday tribute to son Brooks Easton

Jade Roper Tolbert's Son Brooks, 2, Cries Wearing Dino Costume for Birthday: 'It Was a No for Him'

Jade Roper Tolbert's birthday boy wasn't feeling the dinosaur costume his parents got for him.

The Bachelor in Paradise alum marked her second child, son Brooks Easton, turning 2 years old this week. In a funny video posted to Instagram Friday, the mother of three shows Brooks having a mini meltdown while dressed in an adorable kids' T-rex costume.

Roper Tolbert joked in the caption that the so-called "Tworannosaurus Brooks" is a "new genetically modified species of dinosaur" — and "it's a sad species." In the comments, she explained that he was not in love with the outfit: "it was a no for him, lol, but he loved watching Emmy wear it! 🥰"

She opened up about that day in a post Thursday, writing alongside photos from the birth, "Two years ago, our sweet Brooksy came into this world with a fury. A 70 minute labor brought me to my knees in our closet and there he was born!"

"I've learned so much from this sweet, brave, keen boy. He is incredibly special and I feel he's in this world to do amazing things. Happy Birthday, Brooksy," the former Bachelor contestant continued. "I'll probably dedicate a million posts to you today because I'm so proud, and I'm so lucky I get to love you unconditionally! I can't wait to celebrate you today, my beautiful babe!"

For Brooks' birthday, father Tanner wrote on Instagram, "Can't believe my baby boy is 2 years old today! It's so fun getting to know you as your personality grows each day little man. Love you Brooksy!"

In March, the couple told PEOPLE about the potential for welcoming a fourth baby into their family.

"I'd say I'm 10 percent open to the idea, whereas I think Jade is a little more 50/50. We'll see who wins with the tug of war," said Tanner at the time, as Jade added, "It's so funny how, Reed is 4 months now, and I'm like, our family is perfect the way it is — but I look at him and I'm like, I just love newborns."