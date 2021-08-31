"Sometimes it just needs to be scheduled, because it's important to us to keep that connection and sometimes it only happens that way," Jade Roper Tolbert says of being intimate

Jade Roper Tolbert Says She and Husband Tanner Have an 'Intimacy Schedule': 'It's Important to Us'

Jade Roper Tolbert is opening up about how she and husband Tanner Tolbert make time for one another amid their busy schedules.

During an Instagram Q+A session Monday, the Bachelor in Paradise alum reveals that she and her husband, both 34, schedule a time to be intimate with each other as "life is crazy" as parents to three kids.

Asked if the couple still has an "intimacy schedule," Roper Tolbert says, "Haha, yes we do still right now."

"Life is crazy and sometimes it just needs to be scheduled, because it's important to us to keep that connection and sometimes it only happens that way," she shares. "Tip: keep it flexible to be sensitive to each other's feelings and needs, too though. 💕"

In another slide, Roper Tolbert — who shares daughter Emerson "Emmy" Avery, 3½, as well as sons Brooks Easton, 2, and Reed Harrison, 8 months, with Tolbert — says she and her husband also make sure to plan out date nights on Friday evenings.

"We are lucky enough that my MIL [mother-in-law] lives close and takes Brooks and Emmy for a couple hours on Friday nights. We have a date night at home with Reed. 😂 😂 It's funny once you have multiples how feeling one at home feels like date night. Lol." she shares.

"But once in a while we get out for dinner or a movie or we go down to the beach for a walk for paddle boarding," she adds. "I believe in the notion of 'keep dating' your spouse, and we try out best to keep it a priority. It's a lot easier now that Reed is 9 months."

Along with raising three kids, the couple has been busy with the purchase of a new house.

Earlier this month, Roper Tolbert shared the news on her Instagram, writing, "We bought the house!!"

"We are so excited for this new adventure and to share it with you all!" she shared. "The way this house came to us was sort of serendipitous, but not without a few hiccups of course, haha! But today is MOVING DAY!!"

"We can't wait to share everything with you as we start this new adventure!" she added.