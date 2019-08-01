Tanner and Jade Roper Tolbert's Daughter Emmy Meets Her New Baby Brother — See the Cute Clip

Emerson Avery, reporting for big sister duty!

Jade Roper Tolbert and husband Tanner Tolbert‘s daughter, who turns 2 on Aug. 17, is already settling into her new family role quite nicely just three days after her parents welcomed their new arrival: a baby boy.

In a video Jade, 32, shared to her Instagram feed and Story on Thursday, the little girl climbs right up into her mom’s hospital bed and scoots up next to her, marveling at her newborn sibling.

“Here comes your baby brother. Can you say hi?” Tanner, 32, can be heard saying from behind the camera.

Little Emmy talks sweetly about the baby boy in a quiet voice after Jade encourages her to “be gentle,” before leaning down to give him a kiss on the forehead and rubbing his head softly.

Image zoom Jade Roper Tolbert with her kids Jade Roper Tolbert/Instagram

“Honestly, I was so worried about the moment Emmy would meet her brother for the first time, but she was such a nurturing big sister, already,” the Bachelor in Paradise alumna and new mother of two captioned the clip.

The couple’s baby boy made a dramatic entrance into the world on Monday night — inside his parents’ master-bedroom closet!

“It was wild,” Jade told PEOPLE about her son’s birth, which clearly did not go at all to plan. “It’s surreal. I’m still having trouble processing it.”

Jade, who has been married to her former BiP costar Tanner for three years, was still around two weeks away from her due date when she went into labor.

“Her water actually broke at 9:16 p.m., as we were actually watching The Bachelorette,” Tanner told PEOPLE.

Image zoom Jade Roper Tolbert and son Instagram/Jade Roper

“We weren’t shocked that he came early, but we were shocked that he came so fast,” Tanner added, with the couple recalling Jade had been in labor for seven hours with their daughter.

Once the ambulance arrived after baby boy Tolbert started crowning, it took one push before he had made his entrance at 10:31 p.m., just over an hour following the beginning of his mom’s contractions. The little boy was born weighing 7 lbs, 9 oz. and is 20 inches long.

“One of the main paramedics caught the baby and I cut the cord right there in our closet,” said Tanner. “But we didn’t waste a lot of time because we wanted to get mom and baby on the gurney to the hospital.”

Luckily, the spouses’ newborn son was fine, “but in the moment I was freaked out,” Jade admitted to PEOPLE. “We weren’t prepared for a home birth!”

Image zoom The Tolbert family Couresy Jade Tolbert

Jade also added that she was focused on recovering — and enjoying precious time with the newest addition, who doesn’t have a name yet but so far is looking like Dad.

The new parents of two still haven’t announced a moniker for baby Tolbert as of Thursday afternoon, with Jade writing on her Instagram Story, “We are waiting to find something out before we finalize his name!”

“Thanks for being so patient, I know you all are excited to find out,” she continued. “Thanks for being so invested and supportive of our lil’ family!”