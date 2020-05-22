"I saw [the positive test] and I was like, 'You mother effer,' " Jade Roper Tolbert told Entertainment Tonight

Tanner Tolbert Jokes He's Taking the 'Blame' for 'Surprise' Third Baby on the Way with Wife Jade

Finding out she was pregnant again was a little bit of a different experience for Jade Roper Tolbert this time around.

The mom-to-be is currently expecting her third child with husband Tanner Tolbert — a conception they recently revealed wasn't exactly planned — and her initial reaction was to place the blame on Tanner!

"Jade just came down one night ... and she just throws the test down on the table and goes, 'Tanner,' " he recalled in a recent conversation with Entertainment Tonight.

"I just slapped it on the table," added Jade, 33. "I saw [the positive test] and I was like, 'You mother effer.' I slapped it down on the table and he was just so shocked."

"She has been dealing with a lot of morning sickness and I heard a lot of, 'You did this to me, Tanner,' " joked Tanner, 33. "So there is some blame being thrown around."

Image zoom Tanner (L) and Jade Roper Tolbert Tanner Tolbert/Instagram

But regardless, Jade is seeing it all in a positive light: "Sometimes things come in waves that you don't plan, but those are the best surprises."

The Bachelor in Paradise couple — who already share son Brooks Easton, 9 months, and daughter Emerson "Emmy" Avery, 2½ — announced their third child on the way on Monday.

Later that day, they opened up about the pregnancy in a Q&A on Jade's Instagram Story, revealing that she was 13 weeks along and due to give birth around Thanksgiving.

"Oops I did it again ... no, this one was not planned," Tanner said in response to one fan who asked if the pregnancy was planned, singing the first bit in the style of Britney Spears. "Very much an accident, and very much a surprise when Jade told me."

Image zoom Tanner and Jade Roper Tolbert's pregnancy announcement Jade Roper Tolbert/ Instagram

In their conversation with ET, the former reality stars say that Emmy "had no idea" what to expect when Jade was pregnant with Brooks, but "she gets it now. She gets that there is another kid coming."

"She is so sweet with him. I feel like they are great," she says of her daughter's relationship with her baby brother, Brooks. "She loves to make him laugh and he lives for it. He absolutely adores her, and she likes being the center of attention, so that's great for her."

Tanner told the outlet he has "a strong feeling" that baby No. 3 will complete their family — but "never say never, of course, as we have learned."