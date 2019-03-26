'Whoa Baby': Pregnant Jade Roper Tolbert's Belly Has 'Popped'! See Her Bikini Photo

Jade Roper Tolbert just hit the halfway point in her pregnancy!

The Bachelor in Paradise alum and second-time mom-to-be showed off her bare baby bump in a pink, purple and white bikini in a snapshot shared to her Instagram account on Monday evening.

“Whoa baby! Hellooo 20 weeks! Had some round ligament pain two days ago and woke up to a popped belly!” Jade, 32, captioned her bump-cradling photograph.

She also asked her followers to help her and husband Tanner Tolbert out when it came to choosing a moniker for their 19-month-old daughter Emerson Avery‘s little brother on the way.

“Tanner I are stuck on agreeing on baby boy’s name, so help us out please and let’s hear all your boy names out there! ❤️,” wrote the former reality star.

After Jade and her husband, 31, first shared the happy news in January that they’d be welcoming their second child together, Jade told PEOPLE that Tanner had his heart set on a mini-me — and luckily for him, the couple are, in fact, having a son.

“IT’S A BOY!” Jade captioned a pair of joyful photos on Instagram earlier this month, showing family members spraying the couple with canned blue streamers.

For Jade, having two little ones near in age means they’ll potentially be close pals. “I just love the idea of our kids being best friends,” she told PEOPLE in April 2018 of the couple’s plans for baby No. 2, jokingly adding, “Though they might hate each other at some point!”

The spouses can’t wait to meet their son, and have endured a difficult journey to get to this point. In a personal Instagram post Jade shared in late February, The Bachelor alum revealed that she and now-husband Tanner conceived during their season 2 stint on BiP but ultimately lost the baby.

“I had a miscarriage. These words have burned inside me for over three years,” she began. “I was honestly so scared to share our story, because I have always had this inner voice that’s said I don’t matter as much, especially when it comes to my struggles or my pain.”

Jade went on to share with her followers that she had “been keeping this weight for a long time” but is now ready to come forward as she and Tanner prepare to welcome a sibling for their daughter.

“Being pregnant with our second child, all these emotions have been on the surface for me,” she revealed. “I just felt it was time to get it out of me and share our story and honor our baby.”