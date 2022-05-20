Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert Say They're in '11th Hour' Decision on Fourth Baby

"We'll either be pregnant in a year or I'll be snipped in a year," Tanner Tolbert tells PEOPLE of the possibility of adding another little one to their family

Jade Roper Tolbert and Tanner Tolbert aren't quite done toying with the idea of another baby.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the Bachelor in Paradise alums, both 35, open up about their life at home with three kids and share whether they see a fourth child in their future.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Though Tolbert says the couple is "officially outnumbered" by their kids, daughter Emerson "Emmy" Avery, 4, plus sons Brooks Easton, 2, and Reed Harrison, 17 months, adding one more baby is still a possibility.

"I like to think that there's one more baby out there," says Roper Tolbert, while her husband chimes in, "The shop is getting close to closing time, anyways."

"We're in that 11th hour right now. We'll either be pregnant in a year or I'll be snipped in a year, probably," adds Tolbert, alluding to getting a vasectomy.

As for the deciding factor, Tolbert says it's "just husband versus wife talks."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"He likes that our kids are old enough now that we can go do things like this. We're not strapped to nap times as much," says Roper Tolbert.

Adds Tolbert, "Traveling and going out to eat? I don't remember what that was like at an easy level. It's very difficult."

With three kids, Tolbert also says scheduling date nights can be difficult.

"We try to [have date nights], but probably not as much as we would like," he says. "But my mom does live close, so she comes over to help occasionally, and we try to get out."

Back in August, Roper Tolbert revealed on an Instagram Q&A that she and her husband schedule a time to be intimate with each other as "life is crazy" as parents to three kids.

Asked if the couple still had an "intimacy schedule," Roper Tolbert said, "Haha, yes we do still right now."