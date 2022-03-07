Jada Pinkett Smith Admires Rihanna's 'Fierce' Pregnancy Style in Twinning Throwback Photo

“Who says you can’t wear see thru fits when you’re preggers???😍😜😍,” the actress wrote alongside images of herself and Rihanna showing off their respective baby bumps in sheer dresses

Jada Pinkett Smith is showing her love for Rihanna's maternity style.

The Red Table Talk host, 50, posted a side-by-side photo to Instagram Monday of herself and the "Diamonds" singer, 34, sporting similar sheer outfits during their respective pregnancies.

"Who says you can't wear see thru fits when you're preggers???😍😜😍" Pinkett Smith captioned the image.

Pinkett Smith wore the see-through look for the Grammys in 1998 while pregnant with son Jaden while Rihanna, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, recently put her baby bump on full display in a sheer black naked dress while attending the Dior Autumn Winter 2022 show at Paris Fashion Week.

She also raved that Rihanna is "bold, unapologetic, fierce, kind" and an "all around girls girl."

"She likes to see other women win and that's one of her qualities I admire most. She's a queen that loves helping other women find and hold their own crowns," Pinkett Smith continued. "As women, it's important that we seeeee one another, help heal one another, love one another and support one another."

She concluded, "Here's to one more of my favorites for International Women's Month✨❣️✨"

The Fenty mogul opened up to PEOPLE last month about having fun with her pregnancy style.

"I'm enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy," the "We Found Love" singer said at the time. "If I feel a little chubby, it's like, whatever! It's a baby!"

She added, "Right now, being pregnant, some days you just feel like, 'Ugh, I just want to lay here on this couch all day.' But when you put on a little face and a little lipstick, you transform."

The "Umbrella" performer has proven that her maternity style is unmatched during Paris Fashion Week.

In addition to the sheer dress, she accentuated her baby bump while attending the Gucci show in a purple fur coat, pants adorned with a red dragon and black leather and lace crop top. She completed the look with a gold headdress.