Jacqueline Wood and husband Elan Ruspoli are already parents to sons Lenix, 15 months, and Rise, 3

The Bold and the Beautiful's Jacqueline Wood Welcomes Third Baby Boy with Husband

Baby makes five!

The Bold and the Beautiful's Jacqueline Wood 35, has welcomed her third baby, son Brando Elion Ruspoli, with husband Elan Ruspoli, she announced on Instagram Tuesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The couple is already parents to sons Lenix, 15 months, and Rise, 3.

Wood shared the news of baby Brando's arrival with a photo of all three of her sons. In the shot, the actress snaps the selfie while Brando nurses and her other two sons lie in the bed beside her.

"And then there were 3 🤍🤍🤍 meet ..𝙱𝚁𝙰𝙽𝙳𝙾 𝙴𝙻𝙸𝙾𝙽 𝚁𝚄𝚂𝙿𝙾𝙻𝙸 🦁," she captioned her post.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The actress first announced her happy pregnancy news exclusively to PEOPLE in November.

"I am excited to announce that I am pregnant with my third child, due this spring. Elan and I dreamed of having a large family as we are both only children and are over the moon that our dreams are coming true," the CBS star said at the time.

The news came less than one year after the birth of their second child Lenix in February 2021.

Wood announced her pregnancy with her second baby in October 2020 with an Instagram bump reveal. "Once you pop, the fun don't stop! Round 2 Lego! 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻#23weeks," she captioned the video.

The mom of three welcomed her first son, Rise, in March 2019.