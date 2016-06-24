"Even getting my nails done ... it's a luxury now," the Bordertown actress says

New Mom Jacqueline Piñol: 'I Feel Guilty' But I Need More Me Time

Jacqueline Piñol loves being a mom to her 4-month-old son Atlas with husband Jonny Blu, but like any new parent, she’s finding it hard to squeeze in time with just her spouse.

“We had one night date so far — last night,” the Bordertown star, 37, said 10 weeks postpartum on PEOPLE’s Mom Talk. “And I think we need to do more of that.

“And I think I need more me time,” she adds. “I feel guilty, as a new mom, taking too much alone time. Even getting my nails done … it’s a luxury now instead of, ‘I should get my nails done,’ ‘get a facial.’ ”

As it turns out, there are some conflicting feelings moms can have when actually attempting to take that desired relaxation time for themselves.

“There’s a part of me that wants to [take time at a spa] so bad, but then I’m like, ‘I gotta go home — I gotta pump, I gotta breastfeed, I gotta change his diaper,’ ” Piñol confesses.

“My best girlfriend says that once you become a mom, you’ll feel guilty for the rest of your life, and I agree to some extent,” says NCIS: New Orleans actress Zoe McLellan, 41, who has a 2½-year-old son named Sebastian.

To make her point, McLellan goes on to discuss an incident that happened recently, while she has been away from Sebastian for a couple of nights for the first time.

“I woke up this morning hearing him say ‘Mommy!’ and he’s not even there, but I hear his voice and I miss him so much,” she admits. “And I feel like that guilt thing is [present] no matter what.”