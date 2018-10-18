O-Baby! O-Town's Jacob Underwood and Fiancée Chandler Bay Welcome First Child, Daughter Everest

Jacob Underwood is a first-time father!

The O-Town member, 38, and fiancée Chandler Bay welcomed their first child, daughter Everest Bay, in his hometown of San Diego, California. “I can’t believe you’re finally here. I can’t believe I’m a mom. Wow,” Bay announced on Instagram Wednesday along with a black-and-white portrait from her maternity shoot.

Underwood previously expressed his excitement about becoming a parent.

“Time always passes too quickly!! This year is flying by but we’re making sure to enjoy each day before our lives are forever changed and we get to meet our little girl,” he wrote on Instagram in July.

Baby Everest’s arrival comes five months after Underwood and Bay announced they were going to be parents for the first time in May.

The baby news was made public the same month the couple confirmed their engagement exclusively to PEOPLE.

Underwood proposed in Paris right under the evening glow of the Eiffel Tower. “I had planned it for seven months, making sure the guys knew and were there to record the proposal,” he said. “I staged a picture on the carousel with the Eiffel Tower in the background so she wouldn’t get suspicious with all the cameras out, then I got on one knee. It was everything I had hoped for and more. She said yes.”

Jacob Underwood and Chandler Bay
Courtesy Jacob Underwood

The new parents met in April 2016 at a karaoke bar in Nashville. “It was a fast friendship that turned romantic after it became obvious our relationship was purposed for much more than music,” Underwood recalled.

O-Town is gearing up for a summer release of the second of their two-part EP. They’ll also be hitting the road — with several stops on the Pop 2000 Tour, hosted by Lance Bass and featuring performances by Aaron CarterRyan CabreraTyler Hilton and more.

