Jaclyn Stapp's Blog: All the Details from Our Son Anthony's Sesame Street First Birthday Party

Jaclyn Stapp is still basking in the glow of being a mom of three!

The wife of Grammy winner Scott Stapp gave birth to the couple’s third child and second son together, Anthony Issa, on Nov. 16, 2017. They are also parents to son Daniel Issam, 8, plus daughter Milán Hayat, 11. Scott, 45, has a 20-year-old son named Jagger.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Creed rocker has been in the studio recording his third solo album, due out next year. The first single from the album will be released in February, with a world tour to follow to accompany the record. Former Miss New York USA Jaclyn, 38, is focused on CHARM, her nonprofit charity that provides education and support to underprivileged children. CHARM just wrapped a Back-to-School Bash in Nashville, Tennessee, providing 1,000 kids in need with backpacks and school supplies. Jaclyn is also currently writing her second children’s book.

The spouses revealed to PEOPLE exclusively in June 2017 that they would welcome another baby into the family, sharing gorgeous photos from their elegant “Royal Prince”-themed baby shower that October and sweet family photos introducing Anthony the following December.

You can follow Jaclyn on Instagram @jaclynstapp and Twitter @mrsjstapp.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Anthony Stapp Amanda Rhein-Campbell and Kyle Campbell of Suitcase & Camera

Anthony Stapp's birthday cake Tanya Mack

Anthony Stapp at his birthday party Tanya Mack

RELATED: Jaclyn Stapp’s Blog: Back to Bottles and Diapers — and How I Told Scott and Our Kids About My Surprise Pregnancy

Never say never… when you think you’ve planned out your life and are moving forward, suddenly you’re hit with an unexpected situation that, for my family, was a most beautiful timely surprise! The generous gift from God we call baby Anthony.

Mind you, we are not new parents, but I still pinch myself in awe of our very own wonder of the world — a custom-made delivery from heaven. A baby boy who brought with him an indescribable love that became a life-changing experience for each of us.

My husband and I are already housebroken proud parents of our older children, yet this new kid on our block is somehow different. First of all, we were starting all over again and I didn’t save any previous child-rearing notes. Parenting is always on-the-job training, and you kind of have to either keep up your skills or have access to grandma.com!

Anthony Stapp Amanda Rhein-Campbell and Kyle Campbell of Suitcase & Camera

RELATED VIDEO: Another Baby on the Way for Scott Stapp and Wife Jaclyn: “This Is a Huge Surprise”



We really had no sick days; we became so obsessed and possessed by this little being. Maybe it was because we were getting older and wiser — or maybe the years before were just filled with many changes and challenges, surviving typical and atypical struggles: spinning wheels, traveling, touring, working hard, dance recitals, coaching sports games, music lessons, coming, going, giving and more.

Just when we thought our home couldn’t be more filled with love, Anthony’s arrival brought us to a halt, forcing our senses and our hearts to realize how much more we were missing. Today and every day, I get lost looking into his big brown eyes as he returns a huge gummy drool-filled smile and a lovely loaded diaper.

Anthony Stapp's birthday party Tanya Mack

Anthony Stapp's birthday party Tanya Mack

More from Jaclyn’s PEOPLE.com blog series:

The year has come and gone too fast. He just turned the big 1! He’s wearing a size 2T, eats and eats and scores a 4.5 size in diapers. The birthday celebration was filled with family, friends, catered Mediterranean food from Greko Greek Street food, a three-tier custom Elm Cake from Pink Blossom Bakery, bounce houses, a candy land, cake pops and cupcakes galore. The biggest hit was when Elmo crashed the party! He jumped right out of YouTube, taking Anthony in his arms for his first surreal “la, la, la, la” moment.

You know, a baby does change one’s perspective on life, but a surprise baby changes the balance of your universe even more. We cut out over-nighters, shortened tours, cut down social events, and siblings — don’t ask for overnight play dates!

His middle name is Issa, which means Jesus in Arabic. His first-birthday joy still lingers and there is even more excitement for all the holidays ahead — especially Christmas with a big lit tree, candy canes and our very own baby Jesus.