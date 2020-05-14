Jaclyn Stapp's Blog: A Tribute to My 'Hero' Mom for Mother's Day

"To her, the greatest form of self-care is to care for others," mother of three Jaclyn Stapp writes of her own mom in her newest blog for PEOPLE

Image zoom Jaclyn Stapp's mother Jaclyn Stapp

Well, the [coronavirus/COVID-19] pandemic has kept us quarantining, social distancing, staying indoors and even staying in PJs all day. And while we are certainly thankful to stay in to stay safe and bond as a family, honestly, the chill is starting to lose its thrill. Board games have become boring games and, as we flatten the curve, all this sitting around is flattening (or fattening) certain body parts, too.

But perspective is everything at times like this, and my mom — or G-mom, as she is known around here — is a shining example of that. With all of the world's madness and sadness, she has truly been our hero at home, helping to keep the focus on being thankful for what we do have.

Because of her, we are still able to look at the glass half full (no matter how many times we have to disinfect it). G-mom has a way about her. She stirs the soul and moves us to get our butts up off the couch to see how we can help others.

Inspired by her, Scott and I posted a notice on our social media accounts, encouraging anyone in need of food or help to reach out to us. Many replied and, with the support of the CHARM Foundation, we sent them grocery gift cards so they could get the food and essential supplies they needed. Giving is living— and it filled our hearts knowing that we filled someone else's tummy.

This is the magic of my mom and her dedication to giving back: To her, the greatest form of self-care is to care for others. And because of her, I know firsthand that true beauty doesn't come from perfectly coiffed hair or well-manicured nails — it comes from the heart (and a hefty dose of humor doesn't hurt, either).

When quarantine hit, she wasn't bothered by the lack of access to salons. As gracefully and graciously as possible, my beautiful mother laughs, saying she turned into Wolverine: two inches of gray roots with sideburns to match. No hairdresser, nail salons, eyebrow trims, facials, waxing, nothing. "I am about two more weeks away from the Uber Eats driver knowing my real hair color," she jokes — or, "How do you like meow? The cat and I have whiskers." And you know what? No big deal. What is a big deal is she is with us, and virus-free!

She is a mother like no other— and this past Sunday was certainly a Mother's Day like no other. Since we didn't go out for a fancy brunch this year, we stayed in and cooked some of our favorite family dishes together (and to be safe, I ordered a few sides and desserts from our go-to local takeout spots).

The highlight of the day was reading the homemade, heartfelt cards from the kids with the funniest misspellings. And with nowhere to go and no big plans, we played Monopoly and card games together all afternoon before ending the night watching movies.

Image zoom Jaclyn Stapp's mother and son Jaclyn Stapp

All in all, it was the simplest, most low-key Mother's Day we've ever had. But you know what? It was absolutely perfect. Spending this time with my mom in quarantine has taught us the true meaning of Mother's Day 2020: life, laughter, love — and, most importantly, patience!

To symbolize the strength, love and compassion of G-mom's golden heart, this year, the kids and I gifted her with a gold heart from Moira Anne. (Moira Anne gifted the necklace to Jaclyn. A percentage of her proceeds go to various charities, including COVID-19 related ones.) This token of love was meant to commemorate what her spirit has taught our family throughout this pandemic: that despite the distress and chaos in the world, we can all find within us a little bit of care and kindness to help lift others. Together, we will all get through this!