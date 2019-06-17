Jaclyn Stapp's Blog: My Father's Day Tribute to Scott Stapp, a 'Rock Star' Husband and Dad

Please welcome back celebrity blogger Jaclyn Stapp!

The wife of Grammy winner Scott Stapp gave birth to the couple’s third child and second son together, Anthony Issa, on Nov. 16, 2017. They are also parents to son Daniel Issam, 9 next month, plus daughter Milán Hayat, 12. In addition, Scott, 45, has a 20-year-old son named Jagger.

The Creed rocker’s third solo album, The Space Between the Shadows, is due out July 19. The first tracks from the album — "Purpose for Pain," "Name" and "Face of the Sun" — are available now, with a tour to follow to accompany the record. Former Miss New York USA Jaclyn, 38, is focused on CHARM, her nonprofit charity that provides education and support to underprivileged children. She is also currently writing her second children’s book.

The spouses revealed to PEOPLE exclusively in June 2017 that they would welcome another baby into the family, sharing gorgeous photos from their elegant “Royal Prince”-themed baby shower that October and sweet family photos introducing Anthony the following December.

You can follow Jaclyn on Instagram @jaclynstapp and Twitter @mrsjstapp.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Scott is a father — the man of the house who has muscles and abs, coaches the little ones’ sports teams, rolls up his sleeves to fix things, tours the world as a rock star and then puts his feet up on the table when no one is watching.

Image zoom Shawn Sheetz

“What a guy!” you might think. But this is not what defines him — not as a man, and definitely not as a father. The one thing that does define him? Love: an incredible, indescribable love from the moment he first held his newborn baby in his arms.

Fast-forward to today and this rock-star dad is still in awe of these little people in his life. He is not shy about joyously expressing that they make his cup runneth over.

Image zoom Scott and Jaclyn Stapp's daughter Milán (R) and son Daniel Shawn Sheetz

More from Jaclyn’s PEOPLE.com blog series:

Dad is up with the sun to play with the kids before he leaves for the studio in the morning, laughing and joking before heading off to work on his music. Later that evening, they charge at him with excitement when he comes home like they haven’t seen each other in years. It is love overload, all right.

Seeing them together, the way their faces light up and the love that fills the room, is indescribable. Music may be his livelihood, his passion — but fatherhood is truly Scott’s calling. Being a dad has not only changed his perspective on life but also has become his life’s main song and his reason to get up in the morning, his reason for the next month and all the years to come.

Today, he is overflowing with this love that has inspired him to write his first album in six years. One of the tracks, called “Space Between the Shadows,” is not only dedicated to our kids — he even has them singing on it.

Image zoom Scott Stapp with daughter Milán (L) and son Daniel Shawn Sheetz

RELATED VIDEO: Another Baby on the Way for Scott Stapp and Wife Jaclyn: “This Is a Huge Surprise”

This time around, he’s more excited than ever about the upcoming tour this summer. With the kids somewhat grown up, they look up to Dad. He also looks up to them. He wants them to be every bit as proud of him as he is of them.

From our youngest baby Anthony, who is just a year and a half old, to our soon-to-be teenager Milán, taking the kids on the road this summer will certainly be an adventure.

Stay tuned, as Dad may even surprise the kids and have them come sing on stage with him.

Image zoom Scott Stapp and son Anthony Shawn Sheetz

RELATED: A Showstopper! North West Adorably Takes the Mic at Dad Kanye West’s Sunday Service

We are in for a unique trip, for sure — but life is good, and we are blessed not only with Scott, our superhero rock star dad, but with the amazing life we’ve all built together.

Meanwhile, Mom and the kids are deeply grateful to him this Father’s Day — and to all the great men out there who have mentored and showed fatherhood to any little girl or boy. Those men are all rock stars in their own right.