'Party of Five!' Jackson Rathbone and Wife Sheila Expecting Third Child — a Baby Boy

There’s a baby boy on the way for Jackson Rathbone!

The former Twilight actor, 34, and his wife Sheila are expecting their third child, his rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

The couple, who wed in 2013, will add another son to their family, which already includes daughter Presley Bowie, 3, and son Monroe Jackson VI, 7 next month.

“We are over the moon for this new addition to our family, and are excited to soon be a party of five!” Rathbone tells PEOPLE, adding that they are due in January.

Shortly after the birth of his daughter Presley in 2016, Rathbone, who stars in Heart, Baby!, told PEOPLE that he and Sheila were “open” to having more children.

“We’re going to take some time,” the actor said. “In a hypothetical sense, sure, why not? We’re open to multiple ways of having kids.”

Rathbone also shared in the same interview that Monroe was “the sweetest big brother” to newborn Presley.

“Whenever we want to change a diaper, he wants to help, and he gets us a diaper, and he’ll get the wipes if we’re in a different room,” he said. “He likes to hold her and give her kisses, tell her goodnight.”

“Having a boy first and then a girl, I think it’s going to make [Monroe] a better man when he grows up,” Rathbone added.

Rathbone, who is also a musician, said in 2018 that his older child has also begun to cultivate a love of music.

“[Monroe] and I have formed a band that he has named the Yes No’s,” he told PEOPLE at the time. “He is the singer and the lyricist and I am the backing musician. I play the drums and guitar and whatnot — whatever he wants me to. Oh, and he also plays the harmonica.”

“He’s got a passion and a talent. He’s a young kid so I don’t want to overexpose him in any way, but I also want him to be able to follow his passions,” Rathbone — who will next be seen in upcoming films Do Not Reply and Dreaming Grand Avenue — added.