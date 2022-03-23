OITNB Alum Jackie Cruz Welcomes Twins with Husband Fernando Garcia: 'My Babies Are Everything'

Jackie Cruz's babies are here!

The former Orange Is the New Black star, 35, welcomed twins with husband Fernando Garcia, she announced on Instagram Wednesday.

Cruz shared a pair of photos to social media, the first being a maternity shot prior to welcoming her babies and the second featuring her twin babies' feet.

"Being a mother has changed my world. My babies are everything to me. I've been taking my time to enjoy every moment. I'm feeling content, exhausted, overwhelmed, grateful, tired, joyful, blessed, and fortunate all at the same time," writes Cruz. "My Babies are healthy and beautiful."

"I want to thank my gorgeous friend @elenakosharny for capturing this image right before I met my babies. We were lost en el bosque de Tlalpan, México surrounded by nature and Love," she adds.

Garcia also announced the happy news on his Instagram page, sharing a photo with his twins in their car seats. "A man never truly understands the meaning of life until he has a family of his own. God is great," he captioned the photo.

Cruz first announced her pregnancy news exclusively to PEOPLE in December, sharing that so far, she was having a "wonderful pregnancy."

While it was important for Cruz and Garcia to initially try to conceive naturally, the actress said she wasn't completely swayed by the idea at first.

"Going to doctors, they want you to take all this medicine. My husband, he's really into just being natural and believing that you can do it," she said. "I was against it. I was like, 'No, I want this now.' But he was like, 'No, come on. Give your body a chance. This is what the woman is made for.' But some people are different. Some people have to take fertility [medication], but we wanted to try natural first. And of course, if that didn't work, there were other avenues."

The couple — who wed in August 2020 — eventually left Los Angeles for Garcia's native Mexico to "detox a little bit and get away from all the stress." At one point, Cruz was pregnant but she "didn't know" at the time.

Jackie Cruz Pregnancy Portraits Credit: Jose Jesus Perez/Dress: Pompi García

"I was already detoxing. I was like, maybe, three months [along] or something. I didn't even know and I didn't see it, but I was a little bit emotional. I just thought that was normal," she recalled. "I did miss my period, but I was just in the moment, nurturing my body, my soul, meditating and believing. Like, I would go to the ocean and pray to my God. ... And when I believed I was pregnant, I was literally pregnant and I didn't know."

The singer also shared that she wants to have four kids total. "That has always been my dream, to just have a big family. My husband feels the same," she said.