Jackie Bradley Jr.'s Adorable Daughter Steals the Spotlight Following Red Sox's World Series Win

Jackie Bradley Jr.‘s biggest cheerleader? His daughter!

Following the Boston Red Sox outfielder’s World Series win Sunday night — where his team took on the Los Angeles Dodgers in game five, besting them 5 to 1 — Bradley’s wife Erin and their 2-year-old little girl Emerson Claire couldn’t help raving to reporters about him.

“Jackie Bradley Jr.!” the adorable tot said excitedly into the microphone during an on-field interview when WBZ-TV’s David Wade asked what her dad’s name was.

“You are the cutest person we — ” Wade replied, before Emerson cut him off with a resounding, “Go Red Sox!”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

RELATED: Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles’ 7-Month-Old Daughter Stole the Show with Her Cute Pink Headphones

Erin told Wade that the night was “super exciting” for the family, explaining that she felt her husband’s moment was a long time coming.

“I think people have doubted him his whole career and it’s just really nice to see all of his hard work come to fruition and that people are actually seeing what I know he can do and he knows he can do,” she said. “I’m happy for him. I’m proud of him.”

“It’s just like any other relationship,” Erin shared of the “long season” she and Bradley, 28, experienced leading up to the Red Sox’s championship win. “We have a very normal marriage, I like to say, outside of baseball.”

RELATED VIDEO: Fans React To Chicago Cubs Making History with First World Series Win Since 1908



“It’s hard — I applaud all the other ladies that are married to these men,” she continued. “It’s a long season and we do a lot and we take care of a lot, and so it’s exciting to be able to be here and cheer for our guys.”

Sunday’s win marks an impressive fourth Red Sox championship claim in the last 15 years, with the last being in 2013 — the same year Bradley and Erin wed. (He also joined the team that year.)

Steve Pearce was named the Willie Mays World Series Most Valuable Player, thanks to his contributions to Boston’s defeat of Los Angeles in just five games.