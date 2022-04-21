Jack Schlossberg Confirms Sister Tatiana Welcomed a Baby — Mom Caroline Kennedy's First Grandchild
Caroline Kennedy is officially a grandmother!
While appearing on Today Thursday morning, Jack Schlossberg revealed to co-host Savannah Guthrie that his sister Tatiana welcomed her first child — a baby boy — with husband George Moran.
"I have a new nephew," Jack, 29, said during the NBC morning show broadcast. "It's a boy."
Revealing that the newborn's name is Edwin after the sibling's father, Jack joked to Guthrie, 50, "But I like to call him Jack."
The lawyer also shared that he visits his nephew "all the time" and his mom is "so into" being a first-time grandmother.
Jack and Tatiana, 31, are two of Kennedy's children, alongside older sister Rose, 33. Kennedy's parents are the late John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.
Tatiana and Moran met when they were undergrads at Yale. They later married in a ceremony at the Martha's Vineyard home of her grandmother in September 2017.
Elsewhere during the Today broadcast, Jack announced the recipients of the 2022 John F. Kennedy Profiles in Courage Award.
There, he revealed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Republican Representative Liz Cheney and Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson were among the honorees.
Arizona House Speaker Russell "Rusty" Bowers and Fulton County, Georgia, Elections Department Employee Wandera "Shaye" Moss were also included among the recipients as well.