Jack Osbourne Shares Sweet Moment Between Mom Sharon and His Oldest Daughter Pearl, 10: Photo

Jack Osbourne shows that mom Sharon is ever the doting grandma in a sweet new photo shared on Instagram Wednesday

Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE.

Published on March 16, 2023
Jack Osbourne loves his tight-knit family.

The Fright Club star, 37, shared a cute photo of daughter Pearl, 10, sharing a hug with her grandmother, Sharon Osbourne.

The two smiled in a kitchen, with Sharon fresh-faced in a tan winter coat with a purse slung over her arm, while Pearl wore a black and white mushroom print top, with her wavy, dirty blonde hair falling over her shoulders.

"🫶," he simply captioned the shot.

Sharon shared the photo on her own Instagram page, captioning it, "🐥 🐥🐥🐥."

In addition to Pearl, Jack shares daughters Minnie Theodora, 5, Andy Rose, 7, with ex-wife Lisa Stelly. He is also dad to daughter Maple Artemis, 8 months, with fiancée Aree Gearhart.

Maple isn't the only recent addition to the family. Jack recently posed alongside sister Kelly Osbourne and her baby boy, Sidney, while the Osbourne family worked on filming their new reality series, Home to Roost, earlier this month.

Kelly, 38, shared an Irene Banks quote in the caption, writing, "An uncle is a blessing. It means so many things. Words could never tell the joy an uncle brings. An uncle is a bond of faith that even time can't sever, a gift to last all of our lives. An uncle is forever."

