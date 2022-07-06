The interior designer is expecting her first baby this month

Jack Osbourne's Pregnant Fiancée Aree Gearhart Shows Off Baby Bump in Third Trimester: 'Still Cookin'

Jack Osbourne and fiancée Aree Gearhart are close to meeting their little one!

On Tuesday, the expectant mom shared a mirror selfie-style bump photo to update friends and fans that she's still pregnant.

"Still cookin' i guess," she captioned the photo where she stands in front of the mirror barefoot in a striped jumpsuit and keeps a hand on her belly.

This will be Gearthart's first baby while Osbourne is already dad to daughters Minnie Theodora, 4, Andy Rose, 6, and Pearl Clementine, 9, with ex-wife Lisa Stelly.

Exciting news!!! @seecreature and I are expecting a baby in the summer! Baby #4 here we come! Credit: Jack Osbourne Instagram

In March, the Fright Club star, 36, announced on Instagram that he and Gearhart are expecting their first baby together while celebrating her 31st birthday.

"Exciting news!!! @seecreature and I are expecting a baby in the summer! Baby #4 here we come!" Osbourne wrote alongside a photo of himself cradling Gearhart's baby bump.

She posted the same photo on her own Instagram, adding: "Today is my birthday, but my gift doesn't arrive till summer ;-) new member of our tribe coming summer 2022."

Jack Osbourne Engaged to Aree Gearhart Credit: Aree Gearhart/instagram

Osbourne and Gearhart got engaged in December 2021 after the pair dated for over two years.

"Today I asked the most beautiful and loving woman I've ever met to marry me. She said yes!!" Osbourne captioned a selfie of himself and his fiancée after popping the question. In the snap, Gearhart showed off her huge sparkler while they posed outside in their snow-covered surroundings.

"Life is a series of doors and I'm so excited to walk through this one with her. She's truly a magical being with a heart bigger than anything I could have imagined," Osbourne continued. "Her step-mom skills make my heart so full. I couldn't be happier than I am right now."

Gearhart posted a simple snapshot of her gorgeous ring on her Instagram Story, as well as an equally touching and emotional message of her own, reposting the same picture her future husband shared.