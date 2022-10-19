Jack Osbourne is soaking up time with his baby girl!

On Wednesday, the Fright Club star, 36, shared a cute selfie on Instagram featuring his 3-month-old daughter Maple Artemis as the pair enjoy some outdoor time together.

In the adorable shot, both Osbourne and Maple make the same stern face at the camera. Obsourne, who shares Maple with fiancée Aree Gearhart, props up his little girl on his arm as she flashes her big blue eyes for the picture.

Maple looks adorable in a rust-colored onesie with a tiny pocket while her dad keeps things casual in a Patagonia jacket and a navy hat.

"☀️ ☕️ 🍁," he simply captioned the post.

Along with Maple, Osbourne is also dad to daughters Minnie Theodora, 4, Andy Rose, 7, and Pearl Clementine, 10, with ex-wife Lisa Stelly.

Osbourne and Gearhart welcomed Maple, their first baby together, in July.

"I'm very happy to announce Maple Artemis Osbourne!" Osbourne captioned a photo on Instagram of the baby in a little knitted cub onesie with ears. "Aree and Maple are doing great and are happy and healthy. ❤️"

Alongside a photo of baby Maple in an orange, crepe onesie, Gearhart wrote, "My soulmate, Maple Artemis Osbourne, came to us earth side on July 9, 2022 at 8:07 pm. new level of love unlocked."

Proud grandma Sharon Osbourne also announced the arrival of her fourth grandchild in an Instagram post, sharing the same photo Jack did.

"📣 Maple Artemis Osbourne Born 7-09-2022. 7.13lbs," she captioned the shot. "Ozzy and I are over the 🌙 @seecreature & Maple are happy and healthy! @jackosbourne fasten your seatbelt 👧 👧👧👧"

In addition to Maple, Ozzy and Sharon are awaiting the birth of another grandchild this year. In May, Kelly Osbourne, 37, announced she and her boyfriend Sid Wilson are expecting their first child together.