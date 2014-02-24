Jack Osbourne Jokes: Pearl Loves Trying on Bras

"She likes putting on her mom's jewelry, walking around with handbags and she loves putting bras on," Osbourne shares.

Image zoom

Lindsay Louise Woolf

Two weeks after the high of welcoming his daughter in 2012, Jack Osbourne was stunned when he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

But the 28-year-old’s life has finally come full circle from his successful stint on Dancing with the Stars to his growing 22-month-old baby girl, Pearl Clementine.

“For me, 2013 was broken up into two things: the best moment family-wise and the best moment work-wise,” Osbourne tells PEOPLE while promoting his “You Don’t Know Jack About MS” campaign.

“Family-wise, I think the best moments have been Pearl hitting these major milestones from crawling to walking to talking. That’s been really enjoyable for me to come home to after work.”



He continues, “She’s actually really hugging back — a real deep hug — and I like that. [She] wraps her arms around my neck and just gives me a good squeeze.”

When she’s not cuddling up with her dad, Pearl can be found indulging her “really girly” side by playing dress up in mom Lisa‘s closet. And while she already has a flair for fashion, nothing makes the toddler quite as happy as the collection of undergarments.

“She likes putting on her mom’s jewelry, walking around with handbags and she loves putting bras on,” Osbourne shares. “It’s really funny. She’ll go and grab one of her mom’s bras and gets angry if you don’t put it on her.”

As for Osbourne’s father Ozzy, his relationship with his granddaughter got off to a slow start, but continues to blossom as Pearl gets older.

“She was scared of him for awhile because she had this weird thing about if you had long hair … so now that she’s grown past that insecurity, she likes him,” he explains.

“My dad is really enjoying being a grandpa, but I think what he enjoys most is that he can have fun and then when it’s no longer fun, he can just hand her off.”