Jack Osbourne: How Marriage and a Baby Changed My Life

Now "more focused," Osbourne says his nights are spent with nana and grandad, a.k.a. Sharon and Ozzy

Jack Osbourne says his life has changed so much that when he hangs out with a rock star these days it’s very likely to be Grandpa Ozzy Osbourne.

“Getting married and having a child definitely has focused me,” the senior correspondent for Fuse News tells PEOPLE. “Now I’m not so much worried about going out on a Tuesday night and staying up until 3 in the morning and meeting hot chicks. No.”

Jack, 27, and then-fiancée Lisa welcomed daughter Pearl Clementine last April. Then last October, they made it official by exchanging vows in front of 48 friends and family members in Hawaii.

But Jack isn’t the only one adjusting to a new baby in the family, he says that Sharon, 60, and Ozzy, 64, are too.

“Nana and Grandpa are busy, but they’re very involved,” Jack says. “Every Sunday we have lunch together. We’ve always gone to their house, they never come to my house. It’s taken me nine months to really hammer into them that driving all the way across town with a newborn baby is a lot more difficult than them driving all the way across town to visit me and a newborn baby. And they’re starting to actually understand that now!”