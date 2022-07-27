Jack Osbourne and Fiancée Aree Gearhart Welcome First Baby Together: 'New Level of Love Unlocked'

Jack Osbourne is a dad once again!

The Fright Club star, 36, and fiancée Aree Gearhart welcomed their first baby together, they announced Wednesday on Instagram.

Daughter Maple Artemis Osbourne was born on Saturday, July 9, at 8:07 pm, weighing 7 lbs., 13 oz.

"I'm very happy to announce Maple Artemis Osbourne!" Osbourne captioned a photo of the baby in a little knitted cub onesie with ears. "Aree and Maple are doing great and are happy and healthy. ❤️"

Alongside a photo of baby Maple in an orange, crepe onesie, Gearhart wrote, "My soulmate, Maple Artemis Osbourne, came to us earth side on July 9, 2022 at 8:07 pm. new level of love unlocked."

Osbourne is already dad to Minnie Theodora, 4, Andy Rose, 6, and Pearl Clementine, 9, with ex-wife Lisa Stelly.

Proud grandma Sharon Osbourne also announced the arrival of her fourth grandchild in an Instagram post, sharing the same photo Jack did.

"📣 Maple Artemis Osbourne Born 7-09-2022. 7.13lbs," she captioned the shot. "Ozzy and I are over the 🌙 @seecreature & Maple are happy and healthy! @jackosbourne fasten your seatbelt 👧 👧👧👧"

In addition to Maple, Ozzy and Sharon are awaiting the birth of another grandchild this year. In May, Kelly Osbourne, 37, announced she and her boyfriend Sid Wilson are expecting their first child together.

Gearhart first announced the "new member of our tribe" on her 31st birthday in March. "Today is my birthday, but my gift doesn't arrive till summer ;-) new member of our tribe coming summer 2022," she captioned a photo of Osbourne cradling her growing baby bump.

"Exciting news!!! @seecreature and I are expecting a baby in the summer! Baby #4 here we come!" he captioned the same photo on his own page.

Osbourne and Gearhart got engaged in December 2021 after dating for over two years. The couple first went public with their relationship in November 2019 after they were spotted holding hands at the American Music Awards. Gearhart has been an integral part of the Osbourne family since, having gone on vacation with the group, as well as on double dates with Sharon and Ozzy.

"Today I asked the most beautiful and loving woman I've ever met to marry me. She said yes!!" Osbourne captioned a selfie of himself and his fiancée after popping the question. In the snap, Gearhart showed off her huge sparkler while they posed outside in their snow-covered surroundings.