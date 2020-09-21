Jack Osbourne's Daughter Minnie, 3, Has Coronavirus, Her Grandmother Sharon Confirms

Jack Osbourne's 3-year-old daughter Minnie has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

During Monday's season 11 premiere of The Talk, co-host Sharon Osbourne opened up about how Minnie's diagnosis meant that she was unable to appear live in-studio as originally planned.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I was meant to be in the studio, I was so looking forward to it," Sharon, 67, told her fellow co-hosts. "And then, unfortunately, one of my granddaughters [Minnie] has come down with COVID."

"She’s okay, she’s doing good," she added of Minnie's condition. "I don't have it. Her daddy [Jack Osbourne] doesn’t have it. Her mommy doesn’t have it. Her sisters don't."

Saying that Minnie got the illness "from somebody who works for my son," Sharon said Minnie testing positive for coronavirus "just goes to show you, she’s 3 years of age, that children can get COVID."

While Sharon, who has repeatedly tested negative for coronavirus, admitted that she wanted to see cohosts Sheryl Underwood, Eve and Carrie Ann Inaba "so bad," she said she only has "one more week left of quarantining and then I'm out."

And when Underwood, 56, asked Sharon, "Did Jack ask about me? He may need me to come and quarantine with him," Osbourne replied, “He is equally as upset because he was planning on coming to the studio with me just to wish you good luck.”

Before Minnie came down with COVID-19, Sharon, Jack, the rest of the family and Jack's girlfriend Aree Gearhart all went on a vacation together in August.

The 34-year-old musician shared a sweet smiling photo of himself posing alongside his famous parents, Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne, as well as Gearhart. In addition to Minnie, Jack's other two daughters whom he also shares with ex-wife Lisa Stelly — Pearl, 8, Andy Rose, 5 — were also pictured in the adorable shot.

"Vacation vibes! #Summer2020," Jack captioned the Instagram post.

Jack and Gearhart made their relationship public when they were photographed holding hands at the American Music Awards last year. They attended the awards ceremony to cheer on Ozzy, 71, as the rocker performed with Post Malone and Travis Scott for a special collaboration.

Jack finalized his divorce from Stelly in March 2019 after six years of marriage. The two agreed to joint custody of their three daughters.

Image zoom Jack Osbourne and Aree Gearhart Jack Osbourne/Instagram

Before the Osbournes went on a family summer vacation together, Jack discussed what it was like when his dad Ozzy was home while taking a break from touring in a preview that aired in July of the A&E documentary, Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne.

"Whenever Dad was home, I always got the feeling he was bored," Jack said in the clip. "Even though he complains to this day about touring, he's not good at home. I literally just remember him as the dude on the couch. He'd pick me up from school occasionally, but I always got the feeling he was like, 'What do I do? I'm here. This is not what I'm good at.' "

Ozzy added, "I suddenly realized that Ozzy belongs on the road. I mean, I felt like a caged animal. I bought different toys and all kinds of things."