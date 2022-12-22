Jack Osbourne's Daughter Maple Is All Smiles During Her First Visit with Santa — See the Photo!

Jack Osbourne and fiancée Aree Gearhart welcomed their first baby together in July

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 22, 2022 03:02 PM
jack osbourne
Photo: LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty; Jack Osbourne/Instagram

Jack Osbourne's baby girl is already loving her first holiday season!

On Wednesday, the Fright Club star, 37, shared an adorable photo on Instagram of his 5-month-old daughter Maple Artemis meeting Santa Claus for the first time and posing with a big smile while sitting on his lap.

In the sweet snap, baby Maple wears a red and black plaid dress and a matching headband as she and Santa sit on a large red chair in front of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree.

"🍁 meet 🎅," wrote Osbourne, who shares Maple with fiancée Aree Gearhart.

Maple's grandma Sharon Osbourne also reposted the adorable snap on her Instagram Story, writing, "🍁 first Christmas."

Along with Maple, Jack is also dad to daughters Minnie Theodora, 4, Andy Rose, 7, and Pearl Clementine, 10, with ex-wife Lisa Stelly.

Jack and Gearhart welcomed Maple, their first baby together, in July.

"I'm very happy to announce Maple Artemis Osbourne!" Jack captioned a photo on Instagram of the baby in a little knitted cub onesie with ears. "Aree and Maple are doing great and are happy and healthy. ❤️"

Alongside a photo of baby Maple in an orange, crepe onesie, Gearhart wrote, "My soulmate, Maple Artemis Osbourne, came to us earth side on July 9, 2022 at 8:07 pm. new level of love unlocked."

Proud grandma Sharon also announced the arrival of her fourth grandchild in an Instagram post, sharing the same photo Jack did.

"📣 Maple Artemis Osbourne Born 7-09-2022. 7.13lbs," she captioned the shot. "Ozzy and I are over the 🌙 @seecreature & Maple are happy and healthy! @jackosbourne fasten your seatbelt 👧 👧👧👧"

