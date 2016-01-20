Jack Huston and Shannan Click Welcome Son Cypress Night

The couple welcomed their second child, son Cypress Night, over the weekend, Huston's rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively

C.Smith/Wenn

And baby makes four!

Former Boardwalk Empire star Jack Huston and longtime love Shannan Click welcomed their second child, a baby boy, over the weekend, his rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

Son Cypress Night Huston joins big sister Sage Lavinia, 2½.

“Mom and baby are home and doing great!” the actor’s rep adds.

Click, 34, introduced her son in a personal snapshot on Instagram, captioning it, “Our newest addition.. My perfect boy, Cypress Night Huston.”



Weeks before giving birth, Click officially announced her pregnancy on Instagram as she showed off her bare belly while posing for a picture with Sage.

“Waiting for her baby brother, 6 weeks to go!” she captioned the sweet snapshot.

Since her announcement, the model mama — who has been with Huston for over four years — has been sharing shots of her growing belly on Instagram.

“Less than 2 weeks! Hoping for New Years though, come on baby!” she wrote alongside a mirror selfie showcasing her bump.

Huston, 33, will next appear as Mr. Wickham in Pride and Prejudice and Zombies before starring as the title character in Ben-Hur, out in August.