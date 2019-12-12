Jack Black Raves About the 'Short Films' His Sons Made on Their Phones: They're 'Super Creative'

Like father, like sons!

Jack Black couldn’t be prouder of his two boys — Thomas “Tommy” David, 11, and Samuel “Sammy” Jason, 13 — and tells PEOPLE exclusively that his last moment of gratitude was “just hanging with my boys.”

“They’ve been super creative lately,” adds the Jumanji: The Next Level star, who celebrated his 50th birthday in August. “They both have made cool little short films on their iPhones. I [am] so proud and grateful for my family.”

As for how he enjoys spending downtime from his acting career and playing with longtime friend and collaborator Kyle Gass in their band Tenacious D, “I love just hanging poolside with the boys, with [wife Tanya Haden] and the boys. A day by the pool, that’s a nice day off.”

Black recently had a boys’ night out at the premiere of Jumanji: The Next Level, taking his sons and father, Thomas, to the star-studded event. Stopping for photos along the themed blue carpet, the School of Rock star posed with his dad and kissed him on the cheek before the two waved to fans.

Black and his sons wore dapper suits for the occasion, styled casually with sneakers and graphic tees under blazers for the kids. Sammy opted for a maroon ensemble, while his younger brother Tommy wore dark blue.

Also present at the event were Black’s film costars. Kevin Hart and wife Eniko dazzled in their elegant get-ups, while Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and wife Lauren Hashian shined in festive looks to match the winter-themed event.

Image zoom Jack Black Ethan Miller/Getty Images

When he’s not hanging with his sons, Black is super into video gaming — specifically, working on getting through the entirety of Red Dead Redemption 2.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve been able to really concentrate on my video gaming,” the star tells PEOPLE. “I would love to have a day that I just totally waste playing Red Dead Redemption 2, because I have yet to conquer it. It takes too much time.”

When asked whether he’d be open to combining his favorite off-duty activities, Black says, “That’s really crazy if I was poolside, but I was wearing that [virtual reality] headset. It doesn’t seem right out on one of those floaties with a VR headset. … [But] that’s the perfect day off.”

Jumanji: The Next Level opens in theaters Friday.