J. Cole Announces He and Wife Melissa Heholt Are Expecting Their Second Child

Baby No. 2 is on the way for J. Cole!

The rapper, 34, is expecting his second child with wife Melissa Heholt — and he took a nontraditional approach to announcing the news.

On Friday, the Grammy winner released his new Dreamville album, Revenge Of the Dreamers III. In the final track, “Sacrifices,” he drops the secret in his closing lyrics, first rapping about his love for Heholt and then saying the couple is expecting again.

“I had nowhere to go, she gave me a place to stay/She gave me her heart to hold/I still got that sh-t to this day,” he raps toward the end of the six-minute track.

“She gave me the gift of my son/and plus we got one on the way,” he reveals, adding, “She gave me a family to love, for that, I can never repay/ I’m crying while writing these words, the tears, they feel good on my face.”

A rep for J. Cole did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

J. Cole, whose real name is Jermaine Cole, and Heholt, 31, married in 2015 and are already parents to one son. The couple did not confirm they had a son until Cole’s 2018 interview with radio DJ Angie Martinez, during which he said his purpose in life was “to be a father and a husband.”

“But I feel like I’ve created a life where my purpose is too much placed in music,” he added in the interview. “When I’m home and I come home, outside of like playing with my son, if I go three days without doing music, making a beat, writing a song…I start to feel like, miserable.”

Revenge of the Dreamers III features compilations from a variety of rappers, including Ty Dolla Sign, T.I. and Dreezy. The album is a total of 64 minutes with 18 tracks, and Cole sings on six of them.

His song, “Middle Child,” which he performs solo, received a nomination during the BET Awards last month. He was nominated alongside Travis Scott, Cardi B., Childish Gambino and Drake, but the group lost out to British singer Ella Mai for her single “Trip.”