J Balvin and Valentina Ferrer Expecting First Baby: 'La Familia Is Growing'
"He froze," Ferrer told Vogue Mexico about the "Mi Gente" star's reaction. "He was happy, but it was like a call from Zoom that does not work when the WiFi crashes. he stayed frozen"
J Balvin and model Valentina Ferrer are having a baby!
Sharing photos with Vogue Mexico, the model opened up about pregnancy and how J Balvin reacted to the news. The singer shared that she believed quarantine felt like the perfect time to have a child.
"Se va agrandando la familia," wrote the 27-year-old model on Instagram, posting her digital cover photo with Balvin, 35, holding her belly. "The family is growing."
The dad-to-be commented with a simple, "❤️."
In her interview with the outlet, the model said, "After quarantine, I said: 'This is my moment. No, not my moment. This is my baby's moment.' "
The former Miss Argentina also shared the moment she found out she was expecting a baby. "I did the pregnancy test in the bathroom with my dog to not be alone," she said with a laugh. (Balvin and Ferrer share a pup named Enzo.) "I did three tests in a row because I couldn't believe it."
Ferrer — who said the most surprising part of her pregnancy is how much her baby kicks — also revealed Balvin's reaction to becoming a father.
"'He froze. He was happy, but it was like a call from Zoom that does not work when the WiFi crashes. He stayed frozen," she said. "I told him in person, but that's how he reacted."
The model — who previously told NY Post she wanted to have a "big family" with "three or four kids" — explained how she keeps a positive mentality as she enters this new chapter of her life.
"As long as I take this as something natural and let it flow, I won't be thinking about how long I have left or if I'll gain weight, I'm just going to live this day by day. That's helped me a lot," she said.
"I won't stop doing the most important things, like my career, it's something I love," she added. "I want to do something that I love and that's my passion, [but that I also] can raise my children and still work."
She also shared some advice for other expecting mothers like herself: "Keep being yourself, doing the things you do, just be careful and get closer to your family," Ferrer told Vogue Mexico.
In 2019, several outlets reported that the two had split in 2019, before they got back together last year.