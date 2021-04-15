J Balvin and Valentina Ferrer Expecting First Baby: 'La Familia Is Growing'

"He froze," Ferrer told Vogue Mexico about the "Mi Gente" star's reaction. "He was happy, but it was like a call from Zoom that does not work when the WiFi crashes. he stayed frozen"

J Balvin and model Valentina Ferrer are having a baby!

Sharing photos with Vogue Mexico, the model opened up about pregnancy and how J Balvin reacted to the news. The singer shared that she believed quarantine felt like the perfect time to have a child.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Se va agrandando la familia," wrote the 27-year-old model on Instagram, posting her digital cover photo with Balvin, 35, holding her belly. "The family is growing."

The dad-to-be commented with a simple, "❤️."

In her interview with the outlet, the model said, "After quarantine, I said: 'This is my moment. No, not my moment. This is my baby's moment.' "

The former Miss Argentina also shared the moment she found out she was expecting a baby. "I did the pregnancy test in the bathroom with my dog to not be alone," she said with a laugh. (Balvin and Ferrer share a pup named Enzo.) "I did three tests in a row because I couldn't believe it."

Ferrer — who said the most surprising part of her pregnancy is how much her baby kicks — also revealed Balvin's reaction to becoming a father.

"'He froze. He was happy, but it was like a call from Zoom that does not work when the WiFi crashes. He stayed frozen," she said. "I told him in person, but that's how he reacted."

The model — who previously told NY Post she wanted to have a "big family" with "three or four kids" — explained how she keeps a positive mentality as she enters this new chapter of her life.

"As long as I take this as something natural and let it flow, I won't be thinking about how long I have left or if I'll gain weight, I'm just going to live this day by day. That's helped me a lot," she said.

"I won't stop doing the most important things, like my career, it's something I love," she added. "I want to do something that I love and that's my passion, [but that I also] can raise my children and still work."

She also shared some advice for other expecting mothers like herself: "Keep being yourself, doing the things you do, just be careful and get closer to your family," Ferrer told Vogue Mexico.