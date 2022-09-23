J Balvin Laughs as He Watches Son Rio, 13 Months, Explore a Rose in Sweet Photos

J Balvin spent quality time with son Rio, 15 months, in adorable photos shared on Instagram

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

Published on September 23, 2022 03:08 PM
Photo: J Balvin/Instagram

J Balvin is having a blast with fatherhood.

The Colombian singer, 37, shared a series of photos with son Rio, 15 months, in which the father and son laugh together while at home.

"The boys of Medellín," he wrote in Spanish alongside the images on Instagram.

In the adorable photos, the singer smiles as his son holds a long-stemmed rose and brings it close to his face to take a closer look.

Balvin and his girlfriend, model Valentina Ferrer, 28, welcomed son Rio in June 2021.

Speaking with Byrdie in a recent interview, the "Mi Gente" singer spoke about the city he grew up in and how he hopes to spread its energy through his music.

"Medellín is an incredible city and has been a huge source of inspiration for me," he explained. "It's my home, and it's in my DNA. To me, it represents good energy, vibes, vibrant colors, joy, and faith."

In July, the "I Like It" singer, 37, told E! News that his strong sense of style hasn't changed much since he became a dad.

"Being a dad is a huge role. It's a top priority," he said at the time. "But you still don't have to become or act like a dad. I don't want to start wearing boring clothes because that's how a dad is supposed to act."

"I just want to be a cool dad. I'm still looking for what's next, for the new vibe, color, shapes," the singer continued.

J Balvin/Instagram

Balvin and Ferrer met on the set of his 2017 music video "Sigo Extrañándote," and made their red carpet couple debut in 2018 at New York Fashion Week.

She confirmed her pregnancy in an April 2021 interview with Vogue Mexico, telling the outlet that she "did the pregnancy test in the bathroom with my dog to not be alone."

"I did three tests in a row because I couldn't believe it," she said, later revealing that Balvin couldn't believe it either when she told him.

"He froze. He was happy, but it was like a call from Zoom that does not work when the WiFi crashes. He stayed frozen," she said of the singer's reaction.

