J Balvin Hasn't Changed His Signature Style Since Becoming a Father: 'I Just Want to Be a Cool Dad'

J Balvin isn't giving into stereotypes about being a dad, especially when it comes to fashion.

In a recent interview about his partnership with Miller Lite to launch the BodegaWear clothing line, the "Mi Gente" singer, 37, says that his strong sense of style hasn't changed much since he became a dad. Balvin and his girlfriend, model Valentina Ferrer, 28, welcomed son Rio in June 2021.

"Being a dad is a huge role. It's a top priority," he tells E! News. "But you still don't have to become or act like a dad. I don't want to start wearing boring clothes because that's how a dad is supposed to act."

"I just want to be a cool dad. I'm still looking for what's next, for the new vibe, color, shapes," the Colombian singer continues.

"I just want to see my child really fresh. I see him really fresh and I'm like, 'Okay, I gotta keep up with you.' "

Ferrer confirmed her pregnancy in an April 2021 interview with Vogue Mexico, telling the outlet that she "did the pregnancy test in the bathroom with my dog to not be alone."

"I did three tests in a row because I couldn't believe it," she said, later revealing that Balvin couldn't believe it either when she told him.

"He froze. He was happy, but it was like a call from Zoom that does not work when the WiFi crashes. He stayed frozen," she said of the singer's reaction. "I told him in person, but that's how he reacted."

J Balvin J Balvin | Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

In a May episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Balvin opened up about how he and Ferrer came up with their son's name.

Asked to share his son's moniker, Balvin said, "Rio, like river. I want him to just float."

"That's beautiful," DeGeneres replied.