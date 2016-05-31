The businesswoman shared new photos of her three kids on Instagram Friday

Ivanka Trump on How Fast Son Theo Is Growing: 'Can You Believe It?!'

The work is never done for mom of three Ivanka Trump — but that doesn’t mean she can’t pause to take (and share!) gorgeous family photos.

The businesswoman and former model took to Instagram Friday to post new professional photos of herself and children: Arabella Rose, 4½; Joseph Frederick, 2½ and Theodore James, 8 weeks.

“My baby boy is two months old, can you believe it?!” Trump, 34, captioned one photo of herself holding her newest son. “Little Theodore was only eight days old in this photo. ♥”

The proud mom and wife to businessman and investor Jared Kushner, 35, also posted a photo of all three of her little ones bonding on the couch.

“Sibling Love. Melts my heart,” Trump wrote on Instagram.

Trump has, understandably, been unable to resist sharing photos of her adorable new little man. On Monday, she posted another snap of Theo propped up and looking into the distance, seemingly lost in thought.

And on Tuesday, she posted a too-cute-for-words pic of herself kissing Theo’s little cheek with the accompanying caption, “This boy is pure sunshine.”

“I worried too much the first time around about how I would handle everything,” Trump has told PEOPLE about how she has learned to cherish the time with her children while they’re young. “Now I know how fast these early days go by, and I want to enjoy every second. I love it.”