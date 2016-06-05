Ivanka Trump Shares a Sweet Snap of Son Theo Taking a Nap



Ivanka Trump/Instagram

As a working mom-of-three, Ivanka Trump never seems to take a moment to rest. Her 9-week-old son Theodore James, however, is happy to sneak in a good snooze.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The 34-year-old daughter of Donald Trump shared a sweet picture of her son napping while wrapped in a white blanket Sunday, captioning the photo simply with some “Zzz” and baby bottle emojis.

The entrepreneur has not been shy about sharing photos of her young family — which also includes daughter Arabella Rose, 4, and son Joseph Frederick, 2, with husband Jared Kushner. Trump released a professional family portrait with their new son after his bris in April and has also shared many adorable photos of her children on social media.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Recently Trump shared a photo holding Theo in a diaper that nearly matched her printed dress.

“Who wore it better? Spring prints edition,” she wrote with a winking emoji.

Related Video: WATCH: Ivanka Trump’s Daughter Arabella Serenades Her New Baby Brother



Sleeping seems to be one of Theo’s favorite activities. The newborn also snoozed through a visit to his mother’s office when he was just 6-weeks.

Trump recently opened up to PEOPLE about her third turn at motherhood.

“I’ve been enjoying this moment a lot more,” she said. “Plus, I think when you’re on your third, you realize that the exhaustion is actually fleeting so you can even embrace that element … so I think you enjoy each of the phases a little bit more.”