The working mom was already back in the office just six weeks after giving birth

Take Your Newborn to Work Day is officially a thing!

At least, it is for Ivanka Trump, who brought along 6-week-old son Theodore James to her office on Friday.

The working mom shared a photo of Theo’s introduction to the world of business on her Instagram account.

“Look who made a guest appearance at #IvankaTrumpHQ!? #TeamIvanka surprised us with balloons and cake,” she wrote. “Baby Theodore played it cool and slept the entire time.”

The picture features Trump, 34, holding Theo and surrounded by her coworkers, all of whom are standing in front of huge gold balloons spelling out the newborn’s name.

Trump, who is also mom to daughter Arabella, 4 1/2, and son Joseph, 2, with husband Jared Kushner, recently spoke to PEOPLE about motherhood the third time around.

“I’ve been enjoying this moment a lot more,” she said. “Plus, I think when you’re on your third, you realize that the exhaustion is actually fleeting so you can even embrace that element … so I think you enjoy each of the phases a little bit more.”