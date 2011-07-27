Ivanka Trump Suffers Baby 'Separation Anxiety'

"Ventured into the office for a few hours today, but raced home to see Arabella this evening," the new mom, who gave birth to daughter Arabella Rose July 17, Tweeted on Monday. "I'm already experiencing separation anxiety!"

Sounds like Ivanka Trump will be enjoying her maternity leave for at least a little while longer.

“I’m already experiencing separation anxiety!”

Trump, 29, who is married to New York Observer owner Jared Kushner, also said she’s had the “best” time playing with her daughter and “enjoying a mellow night at home with my husband and baby.”

“They’re going to be a great family,” Ivanka’s father, Donald Trump, tells PEOPLE.



“The baby looks like Ivanka. She has a beautiful face, just like her. I’m very happy and very proud of my daughter and her husband.”