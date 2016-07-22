The oldest Trump daughter praises her siblings for their work at the RNC following her return home

Ivanka Trump Praises Her 'Amazing Siblings' as She Reunites with Her Children Following RNC

Ivanka Trump is back home with her kids, but part of her is still reliving the past few days.

“So proud of my amazing siblings,” the businesswoman and daughter of 2016 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump wrote on Instagram Friday, tagging her brothers Donald Trump, Jr. and Eric Trump, as well as sister Tiffany Trump.

The scene-stealer in the snap is Ivanka’s 3-month-old son Theodore James, though, who is looking into the camera with an adorable smile on his face while strapped to his mom’s front in a baby carrier.

“Great work!” the mom of three, 34, adds to the Instagram caption, pointing at a CNN recap showing herself and her three siblings giving speeches to support their father at this week’s Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio.

Though Ivanka seems to have found a lot of fulfillment in helping her family along her dad’s campaign trail, it seems the feeling of being back home with her kids — Arabella, 5, Joseph, 2½, and Theodore — is extra sweet.

“I’m going to miss this little boy when I’m in Cleveland!!! NYC [to] Cleveland #RNC,” she wrote next to an all-smiles photo of baby Theo Tuesday.

And of course, Arabella and Joseph were on their super-busy mom‘s mind too.

“Missing my monkeys!” she wrote next to a sweet shot of herself with all three of her little ones, shortly following a post that showed her FaceTiming with them.

Ivanka’s sibling-appreciation post comes less than a day after she introduced her father as the Republican party’s presidential nomination, where her speech included a call to women — and mothers in particular.

“Women are paid equally for the work that we do, and when a woman becomes a mother, she is supported, not shut out,” she said.

“Gender is no longer the factor creating the greatest wage discrepancy in this country, motherhood is,” Ivanka continued. “As president, my father will change the labor laws … he will focus on making quality childcare affordable and accessible for all.”