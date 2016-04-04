Trump's husband and son can't get enough of newborn Theodore James in this sweet Instagram photo

Proudest Siblings in New York: Ivanka Trump's Daughter Serenades Baby Theo as Big Brother Can't Stop Looking at Him

Nothing like a little sibling bonding!

Ivanka Trump took to Instagram on Monday to share a cute photo of the three men in her life — husband Jared Kushner, son Joseph, 2, and newborn Theodore James.

In the photo, which Ivanka captioned “Sweet moments with baby Theo,” Kushner and Joseph are shown gazing into baby Theo’s bassinet with smiles on their faces.

Image zoom



Ivanka Trump/Instagram





Later on Monday, Ivanka shared an adorable video of 4-year-old daughter Arabella Rose holding her baby brother in her arms and singing “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star.” “Arabella serenading her new baby brother,” the proud mom captioned the clip.

The 34-year-old daughter of Donald Trump posted the photo and video on the heels of her son’s bris on Sunday. Ivanka, who converted to her husband’s Jewish faith for their 2009 nuptials, stunned in a form-fitting white dress as she stepped out to attend her son’s circumcision ceremony on the eighth day of his life.

Monday’s photo is the latest in a series of sweet snapshots Trump has posted of the newest addition to her family.

Last Tuesday, Ivanka, who welcomed her third child on Easter, took to Instagram to post a photo of her husband with Arabella and their new baby. “This is love,” she captioned the snap, adding the hashtag #bliss.

Also on Tuesday, photographer Jason Binn shared an Instagram photo of Ivanka’s mother, Ivana Trump, 66, with her grandson Theodore nestled in her arms.

“Proud moment for #IvanaTrump n her growing family — welcome to the world Theodore — so happy for you @ivankatrump #binnshot,” he captioned the photo of the pair.