The entrepreneur and mom of three took to Instagram to share a sweet clip of her baby boy giggling

'Baby Giggles Are the Best!' Ivanka Trump Posts Adorable Video of 4-Month-Old Son Theo Laughing

Image zoom

Source: Ivanka Trump/Instagram

Just when you think Ivanka Trump‘s Instagram feed couldn’t get any cuter, she one-ups herself.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Baby giggles are the best!” the businesswoman and daughter of Donald Trump wrote Friday next to a clip of her 4-month-old son Theodore James, outfitted in a baby-sized button-up shirt and khakis, laughing adorably for the camera.

Little Theo is the third child for Ivanka, 34, and her husband Jared Kushner. They are also proud parents to son Joseph Frederick, 2½, and daughter Arabella Rose, 5.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Ivanka, who vacationed in Croatia earlier this week with her husband of six years, doesn’t miss an opportunity to share videos of her children achieving big milestones.

“Arabella is getting her first lesson operating a mini excavator. This brings back so many great memories from my own childhood!” she captioned a clip of her little girl learning the basics of operating a backhoe earlier this month.

“I love seeing how excited she gets, learning new things. #LikeMotherLikeDaughter,” Ivanka added.

And Joseph has also had his turn showing off his impressive skills. In July, the health-conscious parent of three posted a clip of Joseph practicing his swing on the golf course.

“Good job!” the proud mom tells her older son, while encouraging the toddler as he focuses on perfecting his technique.