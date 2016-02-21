Ivanka is enjoying her final days as a mother of two

Ivanka Trump is enjoying her final days as a mother of two.

The pregnant 34-year-old shared a photo with her two children on social media Sunday, just one day after her father Donald Trump nabbed another win in his fight for the presidential nomination.

Posing with her arms around Arabella Rose, 4, and Joseph Frederick, 2, Ivanka smiled happily in a beige sweater. “Happy Sunday,” she wrote.

Source: Ivanka Trump/Twitter

Ivanka is pregnant with her third child with husband Jared Kushner. The baby is due this Spring.

The blonde fashion mogul has spent much of her pregnancy stumping for her father, who is vying to be the Republican presidential candidate.

On Saturday, the real estate mogul won the South Carolina Republican primary, and his daughter was by his side in Spartanburg.

“Ivanka, we have a hospital ready just in case and South Carolina, we’re going to have a baby and there’s nothing wrong with that,” Donald said in his victory speech, before joking, “It could be any second. It could even be before I’m finished.”