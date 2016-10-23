The mother of three shared her morning moment on Instagram Sunday

They woke up like this.

Ivanka Trump shared an adorable morning moment between her two sons Joseph, 3, and 6-month-old Theodore on Instagram along with the caption, “#SundayMorning,” and a red heart emoji.

The 34-year-old daughter of Donald Trump and her husband Jared Kushner welcomed Theodore in March. Missing from the candid photo was the couple’s eldest child, five-year-old daughter Arabella.

Between raising her three kids, running several businesses and consulting on her father’s presidential campaign amid the hectic election season, time at home is some much needed R&R for Ivanka.

“My life is chaotic right now,” Trump told PEOPLE in July. “I’m exhausted 90 percent of the time.”