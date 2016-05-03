Amid a sea of metallics, the mom of three looked red hot at the 2016 Met Gala on Monday

Ivanka Trump Turns Met Gala Red Hot in Flowing Red Jumpsuit Just Weeks After Giving Birth

Hitting the annual star-studded fundraiser just over a month after giving birth to son Theodore James, Trump looked elegant as ever in her Ralph Lauren Collection halter jumpsuit that featured wide legs and a draped train.

Joined by husband Jared Kushner, the 34-year-old accessorized with gold, including a structured clutch, bangles, and drop earrings, all her own Ivanka Trump Collection.

Kushner and Trump welcomed Theo on March 27. The couple are also parents to daughter Arabella Rose, 4, and son Joseph Frederick, 2 — who helped his mom out of the house.

“Joseph has become quite the little gentleman,” she wrote on Instagram. “It’s become a family tradition for him to escort me to the car and see us off.”

The Met Gala red carpet was filled with celebrity moms – and moms-to-be – like Emily Blunt, Blake Lively and Olivia Wilde.