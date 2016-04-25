The family photo, featuring Trump, husband Jared Kushner and their three children, was taken at baby Theo's bris

Trump family, party of five!

On Monday, Ivanka Trump posted the first public photo of herself and her entire immediate family since son Theodore James‘ March 27 birth.

“Our first picture as a family of five! Thank you for all of the love and well wishes,” the mom of three captioned the sweet shot, featuring husband Jared Kushner and their children, daughter Arabella Rose, 4, and sons Joseph Frederick, 2, and Theo.

The family portrait was snapped at Theo’s bris, which took place in New York on April 3, on his eighth day of life. Trump converted to Judaism before marrying Kushner in 2009.

Dawn Sela Photography

Though this is the first full family photo Trump has shared since Theo’s birth, she has been generous with providing glimpses into her new normal. A little over a week after Theo was born, she posted an adorable shot of Kushner and Theo, with Arabella wrapped excitedly around her dad’s neck.

And Joseph seems just as eager as his sister to dote on his new brother. A week after Theo’s birth, Ivanka posted a photo showing Kushner and Joseph peering adoringly into the baby’s bassinet.