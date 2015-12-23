Trump shared pictures of their getaway on social media Tuesday

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner 'Snuck Away' For an (Enviable) Tropical Babymoon

Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner have found a solution to the winter blues: a tropical escape.

The couple, who are expecting their third child next year, ‘snuck away’ to a enviable Belizean beach destination for their very own babymoon.

Trump, 34, shared photos from their vacation on Instagram Tuesday, writing, “Jared and I snuck away together to enjoy a few days of R&R.”

Ivanka Trump/Instagram



In one photo, the mom-to-be posed on a porch covered with beach chairs and a enticing hammock. Amid a backdrop of palm trees, Trump looked chic in a white coverup and cat eye sunglasses.

Later, the duo enjoyed a romantic meal on the beach with some special mood lighting: tiki torches and lanterns.

The fresh-faced designer wore a flowy floral maxi dress as she leaned into her handsome hubby.

“A romantic date night on vacation,” she wrote. “Enjoying the colorful backdrops in Belize.”

The couple, who are also parents to Arabella, 4, and Joseph, 2, announced Trump’s pregnancy in September, amid her father Donald Trump‘s campaign for the Republican presidential nomination.

Trump, who is six months pregnant, previously told PEOPLE she was “starting to think about” baby names, but is finding it more challenging.

“It’s hard because I have a girl and a boy so I went through the drills. I’m dusting off my old lists,” she explained.

She also can’t believe how quickly her pregnancy is going, saying, “it doesn’t feel quite real to me yet. I still feel like I have so much time, but now we’re moving along … I have to get cracking.”