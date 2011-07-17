The Celebrity Apprentice judge and husband Jared Kusher welcomed a daughter Sunday morning in New York City

The Trump empire has expanded again.

Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner welcomed their first child, a daughter, on Sunday in New York City.

“This morning [Jared] and I welcomed a beautiful and healthy little baby girl into the world,” Trump, 29, announced via Twitter. “We feel incredibly grateful and blessed. Thank you all for your support and well wishes!”

Herself the daughter of Donald Trump, “We have our work cut out for us to ensure that our daughter is grounded and not spoiled,” the Celebrity Apprentice judge – who admitted she was terrified of labor and delivery – says.