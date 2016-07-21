How Ivanka Trump Slimmed Down After Welcoming Son Theodore

"For me, at the end of the day, exercise is more about how I physically feel," she tells PEOPLE

In an expansive two-part interview with PEOPLE this week, Ivanka Trump is opening up about balancing her many businesses, raising three children with her husband Jared Kushner, and dealing with the demands of her father Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.

Ivanka Trump was back on the campaign trail for her father Donald Trump just two weeks after she had a baby this spring. Now, she’s discussing how she got back in shape after welcoming her third child, son Theodore.

“I find that in the absence of exercise, I have to be more mindful about what I eat and my diet, especially now that I just had a baby and trying to sort of get back to where I was before Theodore was born,” the entrepreneur and mother of three, 34, tells PEOPLE.

“So I’m being not perfect but definitely more cognizant than I normally am about the foods that I’m consuming.”

“For me, at the end of the day, exercise is more about how I physically feel and it’s giving me clarity of mind and diet has more of a direct impact on my actual weight,” she says.

While she admits that trying to find the time to exercise “has become really hard,” she has found a weekend workout she really enjoys.

“I like to run with my husband [Jared Kushner],” Ivanka says. “It’s something we started doing around a year and a half ago when my team at my fashion brand all decided collectively we would train for a half marathon. I had never run like a half mile in my life, so this was a very daunting experience.”

She continues, “But in addition to having an amazing time with the incredible women that work for me, I also picked up a running bug — like I really actually rather enjoy it. So I go out with my husband every Saturday morning, we’ll run for an hour and we’ll just chat. It’s an amazing time for the two of us as well.”